Jan infrastructure output growth falls to 1.4 pc

Just a month after official data showed that industrial output fell 2 per cent in December,official figures of growth in infrastructure released by the government today showed that the sector grew only 1.4 per cent in January this year,down from 2.3 per cent in December 2008 and 3.6 per cent in January 2008.

Poor growth in the infrastructure sector,which has lately been performing better compared to the overall industry,may indicate an even worse performance in overall industrial growth in January compared to December. A similar scenario will play out this time around too as in the last month, DK Joshi,principal economist,CRISIL,told The Indian Express. We expect overall industrial growth to be around 0.2 per cent in January,which means manufacturing output would have fallen, he added. The cumulative growth in infrastructure over the April-January period came out to be 3.2 per cent as against a much healthier 5.7 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year.

The major contributors to the slump in infrastructure growth were the crude oil and petroleum refinery products sectors,both of which saw a significant fall in output over the corresponding month last year. While crude oil production fell 8.1 per cent in January,production in petroleum refinery products dipped 2.6 per cent. Growth in electricity generation too fell to 1.4 per cent from 3.7 per cent last January. Steel,on the other hand,grew just over 1 per cent,down from 2 per cent last January. Though this is a major recovery from the 0.8-per cent fall in steel output in December,it may not necessarily signal a trend. That was a one-off thing. It doesnt necessarily mean steel output is picking up. There is no reason to believe so, Joshi said.

The other two sectors comprising the infrastructure index,cement and coal,performed far better growing 8.3 per cent and 6.3 per cent as against 5.6 per cent and 7.9 per cent last year,respectively. This is,however,still lower compared to the growth in these sectors in December. While cement grew 11.6 per cent in December,coal grew 9.4 per cent.

Industry secretary Ajay Shankar had recently said that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) would improve in January. If,as per CRISILs estimates,IIP grows 0.2 per cent,it would certainly be an improvement over December,but sharply lower than the 5.3-per cent growth in IIP in last January.

