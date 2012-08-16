Intel warning on Maoist plans in Punjab,Assam

Amid concerns over growing presence of Maoists in Punjab,Assam and Manipur,the intelligence agencies have asked the forces involved in anti-Maoist operations to keep a tab on the movement of cadres from the Naxal-dominated areas to these states.

The CRPF has been asked to collect any information about the Maoists strategy to expand their base in the three states.

The intelligence agencies have informed us about at least four meetings held by Maoists in the past three months in Punjab alone. These meetings were held under the garb of addressing the issues of farmers and migrant labourers from Bihar,Jharkhand and West Bengal, said a senior official.

We have information that at least 12 of the 22 districts in Punjab have a strong presence of Maoists. The meetings are being held by their front organisations which also include some NGOs, said the official.

The CRPF has been asked to share details about the Maoists with other states.

