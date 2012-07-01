Inspection begins at Koodankulam nuclear plant

The much-delayed Koodan-kulam nuclear project moved a step closer to operationalisation on Saturday with commencement of pre-service inspection of the reactor pressure vessel of the plant.

The report of inspection will be submitted to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board for its review and obtaining clearance for fuel loading, said Nalinish Nagaich,Executive Director,Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

The inspection that will take about 10 to 12 days is a key step before the regulator grants permission for loading the fuel. Inspections would be carried out once in four years.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App