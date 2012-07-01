Follow Us:
Inspection begins at Koodankulam nuclear plant

The much-delayed Koodan-kulam nuclear project moved a step closer to operationalisation on Saturday with commencement of pre-service inspection of the reactor pressure vessel of the plant.

Written by Press Trust Of India | New Delhi | Published: July 1, 2012
The much-delayed Koodan-kulam nuclear project moved a step closer to operationalisation on Saturday with commencement of pre-service inspection of the reactor pressure vessel of the plant.

The report of inspection will be submitted to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board for its review and obtaining clearance for fuel loading, said Nalinish Nagaich,Executive Director,Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

The inspection that will take about 10 to 12 days is a key step before the regulator grants permission for loading the fuel. Inspections would be carried out once in four years.

