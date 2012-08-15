Industry leaders to meet FM

Amidst declining industrial activity and depressed export markets,India Inc is likely to meet finance minister P Chidambaram later this month.

Industry chambers have sought time from the finance minister to discuss the issues being faced by them. The FM is likely to hold the meeting towards the month end, a person close to the development said.

Industry leaders hope to discuss issues relating to tax clarity,faster approval of projects and high interest rates that are crippling industrial production with the finance minister,the person said.

Even on Tuesday,Bharti Airtels Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Mittal as well as officials from Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Resources came calling on the finance ministry. This would be the latest in a series of meetings corporate leaders have held with the government to spur industrial activity as deficient rains,high interest rates and spiralling prices depress domestic demand while the debt crisis has crippled global markets.

