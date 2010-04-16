IndusInd Bank FY’10 net profit up 136 pct

Private sector IndusInd Bank has clocked a net profit of Rs 350.31 crore in FY’10,up 136 per cent from Rs 148.34 crore in the last fiscal.

Its net non-performing assets were pegged at 0.50 per cent in FY’10,a decline of 0.64 per cent in comparison to the previous year,when they were pegged at 1.14 per cent,a press release issued here said.

In Q4,FY’10,IndusInd Bank’s net profit stood at Rs 97.96 crore as against Rs 50.52 crore a year ago,an increase of 94 per cent.

