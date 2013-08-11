India’s largest blast furnace goes on stream at SAIL plant

State-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) announced on Saturday the countrys largest blast furnace,which has been built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore,has become operational at its Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

With the start of the new state-of-the-art furnace,hot metal capacity at RSP will increase to 4.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from its present capacity of 2 MTPA, SAIL said in a statement.

Durga,the largest blast furnace of the country,has become operational, the company said. Built at an approximate expenditure of Rs 1,600 crore,the furnace has a useful volume of 4,060 cubic metres.

SAIL chief CS Verma visited the plant today and inspected the facilities,according to the statement.

With a daily hot metal production of 8,000 tonnes per day,the furnace has a life of 20 years and is equipped with systems such as pulverised coal injection,among others,the statement said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App