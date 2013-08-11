Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

India’s largest blast furnace goes on stream at SAIL plant

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) announced on Saturday the countrys largest blast furnace

Written by Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 11, 2013 12:35:34 am
Related News

State-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) announced on Saturday the countrys largest blast furnace,which has been built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore,has become operational at its Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

With the start of the new state-of-the-art furnace,hot metal capacity at RSP will increase to 4.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from its present capacity of 2 MTPA, SAIL said in a statement.

Durga,the largest blast furnace of the country,has become operational, the company said. Built at an approximate expenditure of Rs 1,600 crore,the furnace has a useful volume of 4,060 cubic metres.

SAIL chief CS Verma visited the plant today and inspected the facilities,according to the statement.

With a daily hot metal production of 8,000 tonnes per day,the furnace has a life of 20 years and is equipped with systems such as pulverised coal injection,among others,the statement said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now