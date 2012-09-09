India-Pak joint commission revived after seven years

India and Pakistan reactivated their Joint Commission after seven years as External Affairs Minister S M Krishna and Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar co-chaired its meeting. Eight working groups made the following proposals:

AGRICULTURE: Exchange of experts and training of scientists in crop improvement using biotechnology,cooperation in seed sector,quarantine related matters,livestock and dairy development,high efficiency irrigation system and rain water harvesting.

EDUCATION: Explored avenues for furthering cooperation in school and higher education,non-formal education and adult literacy. It also explored furthering cooperation through institutional linkages between Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Indias UGC,linkages between National Vocational and Technical Training Commission of Pakistan and Indias AICTE.

ENVIRONMENT: Agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of climate change,renewable energy,environmental protection,energy conservation and Clean Development Mechanism,Bio diversity and sustainable forest conservation,solid waste management.

HEALTH: Agreed to enhance cooperation in polio eradication and increasing immunization coverage,cooperation in women and child health,sharing experience for retaining human resource in rural area,exchange of information on regulatory regime and collaboration between Drug Regulatory Agency of Pakistan and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization of India.

INFORMATION: Exchange of journalists and information professionals,organising film festivals in each others countries,holding of seminars/workshops,between Indian Institute of Mass Communication and suitable Pakistani Institute; and between Film and Television Institute of India and Academies of Pakistan Television Corporation and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

IT & TELECOM: Pakistan invited Indian companies to participate in ICT events in Pakistan. India offered to organise a customized e-governance workshop in India for Pakistan.

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY: Discussed National Science,Technology Innovation System in Pakistan and India. They agreed to work on common areas of interest by holding joint workshops/seminars and short training programmes.

TOURISM: Held discussion on tourism industry and potential in both countries.

