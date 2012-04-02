Indians gung ho about holidaying this summer: TripAdvisor

With summer round the corner Indian travellers are ready to loosen purse strings with nearly 40 per cent of them ready to spend more than Rs one lakh on holidays in destinations within the country and abroad,according to a survey by TripAdvisor.

The ‘Summer Holiday Travel Survey’ by the travel portal has found that 64 per cent female respondents were willing to travel alone on leisure.

“More than 38 per cent respondents are willing to spend more than Rs one lakh on summer holidays this year and over 56 per cent plan to explore foreign shores,” it said.

The survey conducted among over 1,500 respondents highlights that 35 per cent Indian travellers were ready to head out to offbeat destinations.

“It seems like a bustling summer for travellers this year. It is interesting to note that more Indian travellers are willing to explore newer destinations and seek more adventure on their vacations,” TripAdvisor India Country Manager Nikhil Ganju said.

Chennai has highest percentage of travellers across six major metros planning a holiday this summer (94 per cent).

Commenting on women travellers it said: “Indian woman is ready to go solo with 64 percent female respondents willing to travel alone on leisure.”

Interestingly only 11 per cent women are comfortable with travelling alone only within India,as opposed to 18 per cent women who are actually more comfortable travelling only internationally.

“An indication probably of how safe women feel in the country which is their own,even when compared to unknown international destinations,” it said.

The survey has revealed that 20 per cent of those travelling within India are going to visit at least one of the three destinations — Goa,Kerala and Rajasthan.

“Among international holiday spots,South East Asian destinations such as Thailand,Singapore and Malaysia emerge as favourites,followed by Australia,UK and USA etc,” it said.

Destinations like Kashmir,Port Blair,Spain,Greece,Nepal,Bhutan,Cambodia and Vietnam also emerge as new vacation choices for a few,it added.

According to survey,the T20 tournament IPL frenzy doesn’t seem to have caught up this year as well with 72 percent respondents saying they are not excited about IPL matches.

Even among those looking forward to the tournament,only 15 per cent plan to travel to catch the game live in any of the cities.

