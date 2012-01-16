Indian-origin man caught asking money for meeting with Cameron

An Indian-origin Tory fundraiser in Britain was allegedly caught in a sting operation claiming he could fix a one-to-one meeting with Prime Minister David Cameron for £10,000,besides providing his mobile phone number,a media report said.

Britains The Mail on Sunday newspaper has reported that 50-year-old Rickie Sehgal,the chairman of the British Asian Conservative Link,allegedly told one of its undercover journalists during a meeting that those who pay £10,000 a year get Camerons mobile.

And,when asked if £10,000 could also guarantee access to the Prime Minister,Sehgal responded: One hundred per cent,Cameron… you name it, the newspaper said.

The prominent Conservative Party activist also said that donors could dine with the Cameron  or any other minister  and raise any issue they wanted,including relaxing immigration curbs,the report claimed. Sehgal also claimed he could arrange for Tory ministers to make personal appearances in support of business ventures. However,when the newspaper confronted him,Sehgal reportedly admitted that he was highly embarrassed about his boasts,which were exaggerated.

