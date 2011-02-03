Indian tourist arrival in South Africa up 26%

Buoyed by better connectivity and high-profile sports events such as the IPL and the FIFA World Cup,over 65,000 Indians visited South Africa in the January- November period of 2010,a 26 per cent increase compared to same period last year.

In the first eleven months of 2010,we have seen 65,038 people travelling to South Africa already,a growth of 26 per cent compared to the same period in 2009, South African Tourism Board,Regional Director (Asia,Americas and Australia) Evelyn Mahlaba told PTI.

The board had set a target of 61,000 tourists from India for 2010,she added.

In 2011,the board is expecting a ten per cent increase in the total tourists arrival from India as compared to 2010,Mahlaba said.

In the last few years,the countrys tourism board has focussed on India as an investment destination to promote South Africa here.

India and China are the two very important markets for us now. We are engaging in a lot of promotions for consumers and trade partners such as mass media promotion,organising trips and incentive programmes here, she said.

According to hospitality companies and airlines,the country is seeing increased interest from Indian travellers.

South Africa has become an aspirational destination for Indians. Despite other companies launching direct flights,we have seen occupancy of upto 95 per cent in the peak months of April,May and June last year, South African Airways,Acting Head South East Asia Tauseef Khan said.

According to Mahlaba,an Indian traveller on an average spends 16,000 Rands (around Rs 1.01 lakh) ) in South Africa per day. This does not include expenses (such as air tickets booking) made by an Indian traveller before he/she lands in the country, she added.

Mahlaba said in the last couple of years Indians interest level in the country has also increased due to events like IPL that was organised there in 2009,and last years FIFA World Cup.

Even the connectivity between the two countries have improved as new firms have launched a number of direct flights and the existing ones have enhanced connectivity, she added.

In total,7.3 million tourists from across the globe visited South Africa in 2010,an increase of 13.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2009.

The majority of the tourists were from other African nations during the first eleven months of last year,she said.

About two million tourists came into South Africa from non-African countries,mostly from the UK,the US and Germany.

In this year,we are targetting overall ten million tourists in the country, Mahlaba said.

The South African Tourism is at present organising a road show to promote the destination in India in partnership with South African Airways. Currently in its 7th year,the event witnesses participation of stakeholders in the travel and hotel industry.

The board is promoting the country for its wildlife,adventure,night life,food,wine,lifestyle and luxury.

