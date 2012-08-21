Indian shares hit new 5-mth high

* India’s main indexes hit new five-month highs,with the benchmark BSE index up 0.9 percent and the 50-share NSE adding 0.8 percent.Software service exporters lead gainers: Infosys up 2.3 percent after a U.S court dismissed harassment charges filed by a U.S. Employee.

* Consumer good and auto shares also gain after heavy rains hit some of the parched parts of the country,easing fears of a repeat of the widespread drought that gripped three years ago. * Tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra gains 1.9 percent,Hindustan Unilever adds 1.8 percent,while Godrej Consumer products rises 4.1 percent.

* Gains also helped as global stocks rise on continued hopes ECB is preparing action to lower borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.

