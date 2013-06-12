India to support UN probe into Syrian use of chemical weapons

As the Syrian crisis worsens,India is ready to support a United Nations investigation into sarin gas use amid such reports in the country.
Government sources said India will support any investigation by the UN based on a Security Council resolution into the use of chemical weapons by the regime in the war-torn country.
Last week,France said it was certain that the nerve agent sarin had been used in Syria,underlining a United Nations report that said the civil war had reached new levels of cruelty and brutality.
While the jury is still out on the use of chemicals and which side is using them,New Delhi feels that the situation is getting increasingly complicated in Syria.
The easing of arms embargo by the European Union,despite deep divisions within,has exacerbated the matter.
New Delhi will support the next conference called Geneva-2 supposed to build on last years Geneva communique.
India is also extending humanitarian assistance to Syrian people. Early this year,MoS (external affairs) E Ahamed had pledged $2.5 million in assistance,and the first tranche has already been delivered.
