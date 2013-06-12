India to support UN probe into Syrian use of chemical weapons

As the Syrian crisis worsens,India is ready to support a United Nations investigation into sarin gas use amid such reports in the country.

Government sources said India will support any investigation by the UN  based on a Security Council resolution  into the use of chemical weapons by the regime in the war-torn country.

Last week,France said it was certain that the nerve agent sarin had been used in Syria,underlining a United Nations report that said the civil war had reached new levels of cruelty and brutality.

While the jury is still out on the use of chemicals and which side is using them,New Delhi feels that the situation is getting increasingly complicated in Syria.

The easing of arms embargo by the European Union,despite deep divisions within,has exacerbated the matter.

New Delhi will support the next conference called Geneva-2  supposed to build on last years Geneva communique.

India is also extending humanitarian assistance to Syrian people. Early this year,MoS (external affairs) E Ahamed had pledged $2.5 million in assistance,and the first tranche has already been delivered.

