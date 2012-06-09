India to seek access to Headley wife,Rana in US talks

During the June 13-14 strategic dialogue with the US in Washington,New Delhi will seek access to Tahawur Hussain Rana and the wife of David Coleman Headley to interrogate them in connection with the Mumbai terror attacks.

New Delhi had been given access to Headley,a Pakistan-born American citizen,when an investigative team had gone there in 2010. Sources said the authorities expect to get a large amount of information from Rana and Headleys wife Shazia on the planning of the attacks.

The strategic dialogue,an annual feature,will cover a large number of other subjects,ranging from counter-terrorism and civil nuclear cooperation to regional issues. External Affairs Minister S M Krishna will co-chair the dialogue with US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Washington DC.

Since the dialogue takes place days before the US and EU sanctions against Iran become operational,the Iranian nuclear issue will come up. India is expected to reiterate that it is only bound by UN sanctions and is not inclined to accept unilateral sanctions on Iran. India is also expected to tell its US interlocutors that it will continue to import Iranian oil.

The delegation will include Science and Technology Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh,Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad,HRD Minister Kapil Sibal,Women and Child Development Minister Krishna Tirath,Minister of State for Planning Ashwini Kumar and Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

Dont get hopes too high on Siachen

Days after US Defence Secretary Leon Panetta explained the new military strategy of rebalancing that will see increased deployment of its forces in the Asia Pacific region,Defence Minister A K Antony has said New Delhi is against third party intervention.

He also cautioned that no dramatic announcements are likely to take place during the coming Indo-Pak talks on Siachen glacier. Regarding the (rebalancing of forces) strategy,I dont want to comment too much. Our stand I have explained. India strongly believes that in international waters,there should be unhindered freedom of navigation to all countries, Antony said,in a reference to South China sea dispute. However,he added that India is against third party intervention and bilateral disagreements need to be settled by the nations involved.

