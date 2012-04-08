India to become largest beef exporter

India is likely to become the world’s largest beef (buffalo meat) exporter by 2013 as there is consistent demand from price sensitive importers,primarily in Southeast Asia,Middle East and Africa,USDA has said.

“Given India’s explosive export growth,India is likely to become the world’s largest beef (buffalo meat) exporter by 2013,if not sooner,” United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in its latest report.

Export growth is largely on account of consistent demand from price sensitive importers,primarily in Vietnam and Southeast Asia,Middle East and Africa. As a result,the number of export production units is increasing to meet growing export demand for low-cost Indian buffalo meat,it added.

According to USDA,India’s export of buffalo meat is estimated to rise by 25 per cent to 1.52 million tonnes in 2012 from 1.22 million tonnes in 2011.

However,the dreaded Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in cattle could pose problems in the country’s march towards the world’s leading buffalo meat supplier,USDA said.

“While there are rumours of new market openings in Eastern Europe and Indonesia,no known trade has yet occurred in these regions and India’s FMD status makes this seem unlikely,” it added.

Indian exporters are operating voluntary vaccination programs to combat FMD and the government of India has launched a Rs 4,000 crore programme to tackle the disease.

While these programs are positive steps,the reality of FMD remains a significant hurdle for expanding market access,USDA said.

