Thursday, June 14, 2018
India slaps $9/kg duty on bulk drug from EU

India has slapped anti-dumping duty of up to $9 per kg on import of a bulk drug from the European Union.

Written by PTI | New Delhi | Published: October 21, 2013 3:50:09 am
India has slapped anti-dumping duty of up to $9 per kg on import of a bulk drug from the European Union to protect the domestic industry.

The revenue department has imposed the duty on bulk drug Cefadroxil Monohydrate originating in or exported from the EU for five years.

It has been levied following recommendations by the Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD).

The duty shall be levied for a period of five years (unless revoked,amended or superseded earlier), a notification by the Central Board of Excise and Customs said.

Depending on different factors,the duty will be $7.88 and $9.03 per kilogramme on import of bulk drug.

The DGAD had carried a probe in the imports and concluded the bulk drug entered the Indian market from EU below normal value resulting in dumping and thus causing material injury to the domestic industry.

