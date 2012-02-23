India protests move to extend foster care: Children not stateless,orphans

India on Wednesday told Norway that the children who have been placed under foster care are neither orphans nor stateless and enjoyed protection of the Indian State.

The comment came in the wake of an attempt by the Norwegian authorities to keep the two Indian children in foster care after expiry of their visa next month.

The children are neither orphans nor stateless persons,and enjoy the protection of the Indian State and any request for extension of Residence Permit on their behalf should emanate from either the parents or the Indian State, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Syed Akbaruddin said here.

The Government of India was made aware of the fact that the Norwegian authorities were seeking to extend the Residence Permits of the two Indian children, he said.

The government immediately conveyed its concerns regarding the manner in which this was done,to the Norwegian Foreign Office in Oslo as well as in New Delhi, he said.

The parents,NRI couple Sagarika and Anurup Bhattacharya,were accused of negligence by the child welfare officials in Norway and the children were taken away last May and placed in foster care.

Akbaruddin said the Norwegian government was urged once again to expedite the process of return of the children.

