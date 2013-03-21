In first trip as President,Obama pledges eternal support to Israel

Vowing eternal support for Americas top Mideast ally,US President Barack Obama on Wednesday assured Israel of his personal commitment to its security and delivered a blunt warning to its foes that the United States has the Jewish states back.

Arriving in Israel on his first trip to the country as president,Obama told the Israeli people at an extravagant welcoming ceremony that peace must come to the Holy Land and that goal would not be achieved at Israels expense. US backing for Israel will be a constant as the Middle East roils with revolution and Iran continues work on its nuclear program,he said.

The US is proud to stand with you as your strongest ally and your greatest friend, Obama said,accepting profuse thanks from Israeli President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the tarmac at Tel Avivs Ben Gurion International Airport.

Obama called his visit an opportunity to reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our nations.

Seeking to alter a perception that his government has been less supportive of Israel than previous US administrations,Obama declared the US-Israeli alliance eternal.

Even before leaving the airport,Obama offered a vivid display of the US commitment to Israeli security by saying: The United States of America stands with the State of Israel because it is in our fundamental national security interest to stand with Israel.

In response,Netanyahu thanked Obama for support.

TOUR DIARIES

RED LINE

Red lines in Obamas and Netanyahus foreign policy rhetoric are not-to-be-crossed warnings to Syria and Iran. As Obama prepared to tour a missile battery,an aide at the Tel Aviv airport directed him to follow the red line on the tarmac. Bibis (Netanyahu) always talking to me about red lines, Obama quipped. He joked that it was a psychological ploy. Netanyahu replied: It was minutely planned. AP

Convoy Hiccup

Israelis and others awaiting President Barack Obamas arrival in Israel on Wednesday were surprised to see his signature black limousine sitting on the back of a flatbed truck. The US Secret Service said the vehicle suffered mechanical problems before Obama arrived but wouldnt say just what the problem was. The disabled limo was swapped out for a back-up,and Obamas busy itinerary in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Wednesday was unaffected. AP

