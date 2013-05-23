ICICI Sec,IDFC and Kotak Capital to manage EIL stake sale

ICICI Securities,Kotak Mahindra Capital and IDFC are the three merchant bankers that will manage the proposed 10 per cent disinvestment in state owned Engineers India Ltd.

The decision was taken by an inter-ministerial group,said an official close to the development,adding that the issue will however hit the market in the second quarter of the fiscal.

The department of disinvestment had shortlisted five investment banks including IDBI Capital and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd which had made presentations to the IMG earlier this week.

On Wednesday,the EIL scrip closed at Rs 172.20 on the BSE,down 2.2 per cent. The stake sale,comprising 3.36 crore shares would be done through a follow-on public offer. At current market prices,the sale is expected to raise close to Rs 580 crore. The government currently holds 80.40 per cent stake in the PSU.

