I&B issues advisory on news of troop movement

With the Allahabad High Court banning both print and electronic media from publishing and broadcasting any news related to the movement of Army troops,the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels to scrupulously and strictly follow the directions of the court.

In the advisory issued to the News Broadcasters Association and Indian Broadcasting Foundation,the ministry said that any violation in the matter shall not only amount to contempt of court but also violation of the Programme Code laid down by the Cable Television Networks Rules,1994,inviting strict action.

The letter quotes the relevant clause in the Cable Television Networks Rules,1994,which states that no programme should be carried in the cable service which contains anything amounting to contempt of court and says that all the private satellite TV channels are advised to scrupulously and strictly follow the… directions of the High Court… and desist from telecasting any programme pertaining to movement of Indian troops.

The Lucknow Bench of the HC had directed the Union Home Secretary,I&B Secretary,and UP Principal Secretary (Home) to ensure compliance of its order.

MLC polls: BSP declares list

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday announced three candidates  Vijay Pratap,Sunil Chitor and Thakur Jaiveer Singh  for the Legislative Council elections slated to be held on April 26. While Vijay and Sunil,whose terms end in the UP Legislative Council on May 5,are BSP coordinators,Thakur Jaiveer Singh was a minister in the Mayawati government.

