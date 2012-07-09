I hope I can do romantic films even at 50: Saif Ali Khan

He is in his 40s and will be seen in romantic-comedy ‘Cocktail’ soon. Actor Saif Ali Khan says that he hopes do a romcom even when he is ten years older.

Saif has tasted box office success and audience appreciation whenever he did a rom-com: ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ (2003),’Hum Tum’ (2004),’Salaam Namaste’ (2005),’Love Aaj Kal’ (2009).

“I hope I can do romantic films at the age of 50. There is no age for romance. If the story is nice and the character suits you then why not do it. It is not like you can do only action films at a certain age. As long as you look good doing the part,there should not be any problem,” Saif said in an interview.

In ‘Cocktail’,he plays a flirt,opposite Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone.

“When we were shooting for the film we had this as a working title,we had thought of giving some nice Hindi title later. But later we felt it was perfect because the movie is a ‘cocktail’ of different feelings and emotions. And I think everyone in India understands the meaning of cocktail. It goes well with the film,” Saif said.

After ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Aarakshan’,Saif and Deepika have teamed up for the third time.

“It has always been fun to work with Deepika. She is a good artist and she is improving with every film,” he said.

Directed by Homi Adajania,the film will hit cinema houses on July 13.

