Hungary far-right leader,who blasted Jews,is one himself

As a rising star in Hungarys far-right Jobbik Party,Csanad Szegedi was notorious for his incendiary comments on Jews: He accused them of buying up the country,railed about the Jewishness of the political elite and claimed Jews were desecrating national symbols.

Then came a revelation that knocked him off his perch as ultra-nationalist standard-bearer: Szegedi himself is a Jew. Following weeks of Internet rumours,Szegedi acknowledged in June that his grandparents on his mothers side were Jews  making him one too under Jewish law,even though he doesnt practice the faith. His grandmother was an Auschwitz survivor and his grandfather a veteran of forced labour camps.

Since then,the 30-year-old has become a pariah in Jobbik and his political career is on the brink of collapse. He declined to be interviewed.

At the root of the drama is an audio tape of a 2010 meeting between Szegedi and a convicted felon. Szegedi acknowledges that the meeting took place but contends the tape was altered in unspecified ways; Jobbik considers it real.

In the recording,the felon is heard confronting Szegedi with evidence of his Jewish roots. Szegedi sounds surprised,then offers money and favours in exchange for keeping quiet. Under pressure,Szegedi resigned last month from all party positions.

