Human rights? ‘Terrorists are animals,we need animal rights’

In a clear departure from the view taken by Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan on the checks and balances needed to tackle terrorism,a senior judge of the Supreme Court today strongly deplored how human rights activists carry out protests and hold dharnas,if rights of terror suspects are violated.

We speak of upholding human rights. What we are worried is violation of the rights of terrorists,the people who kill innocent people with AK-47 and AK-56 on streets, said Justice Arijit Pasayat. He (a terrorist) is not fit to be called a human. Hes an animal so what is required is animal rights.

Justice Pasayat,No 3 in the court by seniority,added: Since he (terrorist) destroys the very basis of the citizen in this country…they have to be treated like terrorist and not like ordinary criminals.

He was speaking on Investigation and Prosecution of Offences relating to Terrorism at a seminar organized here by the Indian Law Institute.

Barely a month ago,Chief Justice Balakrishnan,at a meeting of international jurists,had strongly underlined the need to  preserve the rule of law while dealing with terrorism. Adherence to the Constitutional principle of substantive due process is an essential part of our collective response to terrorism, he had said. Adding that we must be careful not to trample upon constitutional principles such as substantive due process. This guarantee was read into the conception of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India by our Supreme Court.

Earlier,Solicitor General G E Vahanvati called for fighting terrorism by non-conventional methods. We would not be able to fight it by conventional methods, he said,adding that after the Mumbai attacks,it is time to show we also know how to fight and not just bark.

Referring to Ajmal Amir Kasab,the lone terrorist caught alive after 26/11 attacks and the noise being made for his right to defence,the Solicitor General said,I dont agree with it. I dont have faith in his case. Suppose if I am asked to represent Kasab,how would I do it,when I dont have faith in his case…if a lawyer is unwilling to represent Kasab,he must not be forced to do so.

He,too,contradicted the CJI who had said: We must uphold the right to fair trial for all individuals,irrespective of how heinous their crimes may be. If we accept a dilution of this right,it will count as a moral loss against those who preach hatred and violence.

Jurist Fali S Nariman called for tightening the criminal justice system to deal with terrorism. In a sharp comment on the political class,Nariman said,while Home Minister and Law Minister are protected from terrorist offences,public is not. So any more pussy footing on terrorism is not accepted.

