Hours after al-Libi killing,blast outside US mission in Libya

A bomb exploded outside the US diplomatic mission in the Libyan city of Benghazi overnight,an attack that could be retaliation for the killing,in a US drone strike,of al-Qaedas Libyan second-in-command.

An improvised explosive device was dropped from a vehicle outside the mission,in an upmarket area of central Benghazi. It exploded moments after,slightly damaging the buildings gate but no one was hurt,US and Libyan officials said.

Washington had confirmed a few hours before the attack that a US-operated drone had killed Abu Yahya al-Libi,a Libyan-born cleric and senior al-Qaeda operative,in Pakistan. US diplomats said after the Benghazi blast they had asked the Libyan authorities to step up security at US facilities in the country,where last year Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in an uprising supported by NATO air power.

The possibility that this act took place because of what happened to Abu Yahya is,in my personal opinion,a very strong one, said Noman Benotman,a Libyan former Islamist who is now an expert on militant groups.

Tuesdays attack was the first time a US facility had been targeted since Gaddafi was overthrown. We have asked the Libyan government to increase its security around US facilities, an official at the US embassy in Tripoli told Reuters.

The street in Benghazi where the diplomatic mission is located was cordoned off Wednesday. At the embassy building in Tripoli,there was no evidence of any increased Libyan security presence. A trade mission from the US was scheduled to hold meetings starting Thursday in Tripoli. It was not clear if these would now go ahead.

