The Mandya district police claimed to have arrested a 48-year-old farmer who allegedly killed his 20-year-old daughter on November 6,2011. It was believed to be an honour killing as the girl from the dominant Vokkaliga caste wanted to marry a Dalit.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K Uthappa,who is in charge of the investigations into the death of Suvarna Ramakrishna,said accused Davalana Ramakrishna was arrested from the suburbs of Bangalore on Sunday evening. The arrest came in the nick of time with the Karnataka Assembly Session kicking off on Monday and the honour killing issue likely to rock the House.

Suvarnas family had initially claimed it to be a case of suicide and cremated her without informing the police. But a police complaint filed on January 5,2012,said Suvarna was lynched by her father and other family members for insisting on marrying Govindaraju,a Dalit. The complaint was filed by Govindarajus brother.

According to the police,Davalana has confessed that he beat up Suvarna when he saw her with Govindaraju a few days after she was engaged to a Vokkaliga boy,and that she died soon after.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App