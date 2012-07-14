Hollande son in spot over remarks on first lady

STEVEN ERLANGER & MAÏA DE LA BAUME

If you believe the French weekly Le Point,Thomas Hollande,the 27-year-old lawyer and son of President François Hollande and his former partner,Ségolène Royal,blasted his fathers current partner in an interview for putting private life in the public domain by backing a political opponent of his mother.

If you believe Thomas Hollande,on the other hand,there was no such interview,just a conversation with a young woman who twisted his words. I deny giving an interview to Le Point, he told Agence France-Presse. The comments reported,some of which are distorted or out of context,were made during a casual conversation with a journalist,he said.

The journalist,Charlotte Chaffanjon,insisted in a posting on Twitter that no remark has been distorted, and noted confusingly that it was an article and not an interview. She said that she had known Thomas Hollande professionally for a year on the campaign trail,and that they had had lunch several times. He knew exactly what he was doing, she said. It would not be surprising for Hollande to be angry,given the political situation involving his mother. His reported comments about his fathers reaction are in line with those that media reports have attributed to unnamed presidential aides.

According to Le Point,Thomas Hollande said his father was stupefied by a Twitter posting from Valérie Trierweiler,his partner,publicly supporting Royals opponent in a legislative race. Trierweiler was said to have been angered when the president issued a public statement of support for Royal. Trierweilers action,highly criticised at the time,was seen as damaging to the elder Hollandes effort to be a normal president, without the emotional swings and personal complications of his predecessor,Nicolas Sarkozy. Royal lost the race but didnt have very good chances of beating her opponent in the first place.

The Le Point article also quotes Thomas saying that he and his three siblings intended to have little to do with Trierweiler in the future.

