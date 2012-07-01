Holiday Highs

So you just had a family holiday,right?

So you just had a family holiday,right? Did you end up saying,Wow,what a holiday! or Whew,what a holiday! If travelling with children leaves you like you have just battled a tornado,you are not doing it right.

I take holidays with family and some with just my son. I had a few disasters in the beginning. But very quickly I decided to create my best way to travel with children plan. And it works. Every time. I dont promise you a disaster-free holiday but,at least,you will be better prepared. I would like to share this miracle formula.

Be positively predisposed

If you start your journey,fearing the worst,the worst will happen. Create excitement and anticipation for yourself and the children. When they are in this happy state of mind,they cope with unexpected travel hurdles better. For children,the start of the journey is the start of the holiday. For us adults,unfortunately,reaching the destination is.

What we make of the holiday can lay a strong foundation for many life values. Family bonds,exposure to different cultures,dealing positively with adverse situations,improvising,being curious and overcoming fears of the unknown. Every holiday with my son,I find myself overcoming a new fear. I look forward most to our adventure holidays. A natural at extreme sports and at ease with wild animals,he pushes me to follow suit. I oblige. Earlier,it was to dispel fear,but now it is because I really enjoy it.

Choose a child-friendly destination

Now if your child wants to see snow and you choose Auli over Manali,you have only yourself to blame. Pick a destination where you can quickly settle down in the hotel and dont have to test your limits before beginning to have fun. (Its always a good idea to tag your under five-year-olds with an identity card should the unforeseen happen.)

Play together,learn together

Its amazing how much we can learn from children. I have learned to revive my curiosity,to enjoy the small pleasures and not measure my holidays by ticking boxes of museums I have seen or bus journeys I have taken. While the attempt is to introduce history and culture to children,it cannot be forced on them. It has to be introduced as part of the play,fun and learning. I was once giving a typical tourist-guide spiel to my son on the big monuments that the kings had built to showcase power. But I still havent been able to answer his question why did they want power?

Say no to toys

Dont give in to the toy-tantrum. I recently saw a family at the Bangkok airport rummaging through over eight pieces of luggage filled,mostly,with toys. Stuffed toys,balls,cricket bats with stumps,transformers,Barbies et al. This was the beginning of a holiday from hell,I could tell.

Holidays must be a time to experience a new place with its history,culture and fun places. As an adult we may find it convenient to have the children off our backs and engrossed with their toys,but then,why bother taking them at all?

Dont pack the maid

Leave the maid and her shadow behind. This is a time for love and bonding with your angel. Not for the same routine all over again. And if the idea is to get some time for yourself,then go on a holiday alone. Or,maybe,with another family where the children can play together and be less demanding on your time.

Forget the camera

We are so consumed by taking ridiculous pictures of our children,every 10 seconds,that we forget to create and enjoy the beautiful moments that could have been. I learned this on one of our holidays to England when I left the camera in the bus. I was shattered. But decided,after much lamenting that I would go on without it. I returned home with some amazing memories to cherish forever. Vivid pictures in the heart and mind that wont fade or get lost. But,of course,a few photographs as reminders wouldnt have hurt.

Dont lose your cool

Losing things during such holidays is almost customary. Its important not to lose your cool at any time. No holiday is perfect…and thank god for that. When it comes to holidays with children,we have to be prepared for uncertainties. Not with trepidation and irritation but with tolerance and good cheer. Each holiday with our children teaches us and them something new.

So next time get ready to say Wow! What a family holiday!.

