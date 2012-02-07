Hindustan Unilever Q3 net up 18.24%

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd,the largest MNC arm operating in India,has posted a better-than-expected 18.24 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 753.81 crore for the third quarter ended December on robust sales growth in the soaps and detergent segment as against a net profit of Rs 637.51 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

However,growing competitive and cost pressures and a 7 per cent drop in advertising and promotional spending costs unsettled investors,which knocked the stock down as much as 3.2 per cent to Rs 388.55 on the NSE on Monday.

Net sales of the company rose to Rs 5,852.73 crore during the quarter,compared with Rs 5,027.01 crore in the same period last fiscal,HUL said in a statement. During the quarter,the companys soap and detergent sales grew 21 per cent,over the same period previous fiscal.

Commenting on the results HUL chairman Harish Manwani said,We have delivered another strong quarter of competitive growth with improvement in margins. The results,delivered against a backdrop of an uncertain economic environment,are reflective of the strength of our brands,consistency in our strategy and relentless focus on execution. We will continue to manage our business dynamically….

For the nine months ended December 31,2011,the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,069.89 crore,as against Rs 1,736.83 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

