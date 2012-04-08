Hindi films never really excited me

Chatterjee’s forte has been his repertoire of characters  he has played Ray’s popular detective Feluda with as much ease as he has displayed in his portrayal of the swashbuckling villain in Tapan Sinhas Jhinder Bandi. But now,he says,the quality of regional cinema has declined.

Its winter inside the Purple Movie Town studios,a few kilometres south of Kolkata. Air-conditioners freeze fingertips and flasks of cha stand waiting for the shot to end. Director Goutam Ghose is in the final leg of shooting his latest film,Shunyo Onko (Zero Amount). Assistants run around with still cameras and a few hover around a makeshift bar,deciding which bottle can be passed off as single malt. Soumitrada is taking rest. We will resume shooting once he comes down, offers one of them. Rest is a luxury people can ill-afford in a tight shooting schedule. However,for a 77-year-old,shooting daily for weeks,such luxuries are a necessity. Chatterjee,however,seems unwilling to interfere with the clock. He turns up on the floor right after lunch break,puts on a light red-and-black tweed jacket and gets down to rehearsals. I am way too tired to talk after shootings. These days I can shoot for just four-five hours a day,and I have already shot for six hours today. I am not getting any younger, Chatterjee says,a big mug of coffee in his hand.

A hard-to-miss banner in the studio reads,Congratulations to veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee for winning the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Chatterjee,though,betrays no excitement. It is special,to be placed alongside the likes of Satyajit Ray,but I have never been taken in by awards. A lot of lobbying and politicking goes behind them. Thats not honest recognition of your work, says Chatterjee who had turned down the National Award,before finally accepting it in 2007.

It has never bothered Chatterjee to have been identified as Ray’s hero, despite having worked in different moulds  in romantic films in the 60s and 70s,Bengali potboilers in the 90s,in theatre and its less refined counterpart,jatra,in a career spanning over five decades. Rays hero is an integral part of Soumitra Chatterjee,the actor, he says. But his equation with the director remains special. I was doing theatre with Sisir Bhaduri for quite some time and working as an announcer for All India Radio. A friend told me that Satyajit Ray was casting for Aparajito,the second in the Apu-trilogy. I auditioned for it. Ray liked me,but said I was too old to play the college-going Apu. It was a mix of excitement and disappointment. When he called me back for Apur Sansar,I was not only glad,it was a vindication of sorts for me.

As an actor,Chatterjee has never been one to underestimate his audience. How do you think Laurence Olivier did so many things at a time? Juggling many roles is a bit like cricket. I deal with it one ball at a time. I let it come to me and then decide if I should let it go or hit it to a boundary. At the end of the day,no ball is any less important than another. What is important is how I plan to deal with it. I did 14 films with Ray. I might have not done as many films with Tapan Sinha,Ajoy Kar or Mrinal Sen,but they are equally integral to my development as an actor, he says.

Chatterjee’s forte has been his repertoire of characters  he has played Ray’s popular detective Feluda with as much ease as he displayed in his portrayal of the swashbuckling villain in Tapan Sinha’s Jhinder Bandi. But now,he says,the quality of regional cinema has declined. They dont make films in Bengal like they did in the past. I dont watch a lot of films because of disinterest,and lack of time and energy, he says. Hindi films werent an impossibility,but Chatterjee says he had no inclination to look elsewhere. Better films were being made in Bengal than in Bombay. Hindi films never really excited me a lot. Tarpor ektu boka o chhilam (I was a little silly too). There was more money in Bombay,more star status,but all that didnt attract me then, he says. But Chatterjee says he has no regrets. I have worked with Ray,Im sure my films have been watched by people the world over, he says.

A staunch Left supporter,Chatterjee had been an unwitting casualty of the Trinamool Congress-led governments Left clean-up,after they came to power. He was removed from the Kolkata film festival committees,which he headed. Chatterjees play Raja Lear,was allegedly prevented from being staged in any theatre hall in the city last year. It was stopped. It didnt stop running just like that, he says. How did the artiste in him react? What can I say,its their loss. Theres a lot of difference between politicking and political opinion. I am an informed individual,its natural that I have a political consciousness,a set of beliefs. I see no wrong in following or standing by them. But I dont understand harping on peoples political identity to disrupt his creative engagements, he says.

An assistant shoots an anxious glance at him from the floor. Chatterjee is quick to take the cue. I have to go. I have run my course, he says. He looks frail as he makes his way to the floor. But the spirit is still robust. I do films because thats my vocation. And not working is probably more tiring than working, he says.

