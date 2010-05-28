HDIL Q4 net jumps to Rs 177.84 cr

Realty developer HDIL reported a nearly three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 177.84 crore for the March quarter on increased revenue.

The company had recorded a Rs 61.92 crore net profit for the quarter ended March 31,2009,it said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

HDIL’s revenue in the final quarter of 2009-10 increased by 21.29 per cent to Rs 434.07 crore,compared to Rs 357.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Year-on-year,HDIL’s net profit fell by 28.15 per cent to Rs 596.65 crore from Rs 830.43 crore in 2008-09.

Revenue was also down to Rs 1,491.99 crore from Rs 1,719.29 crore a year ago.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App