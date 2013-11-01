HC quashes govt order to cancel redevelopment project nod in Mumbai

Sandeep Ashar

In a major embarrassment for Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan,the Bombay High Court has quashed a government order for cancellation of permission granted to an integrated development scheme for slum development in Chembur,Mumbai.

The redevelopment project,involving over 7,000 slumdwellers and spread over 1.89 lakh sq m,was given the go-ahead by former CM Ashok Chavan on November 11,2010. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) gave its nod the next day. The project was taken up by the Nilesh Modi-promoted Sterling Buildcon Private Limited.

While a developer of an individual slum redevelopment scheme is required to obtain consent from 70 per cent of the slumdwellers,the SRA,in this case,had permitted the developer to obtain this consent within one year of certification of the list of eligible slumdwellers by the BMC,which owns over 54 per cent of the land under redevelopment.

But,immediately after taking over,Prithviraj Chavan reviewed the approvals granted to the project. The housing department under him,which had earlier cleared the redevelopment,contended that the SRA order had diluted the consent condition by allowing the developer to commence construction work after submitting consent of 70 per cent slumdwellers from one of the four land sectors involved in the project. It also objected to the condition that sector-wise consent could be submitted within one year of certification of slumdwellers.

Stating that this allowed the developer to block the land for an unlimited time,the government cancelled the SRA order on May 7,2011. The letter of intent (LoI) issued to Sterling on December 7,2010,was also revoked.

Claiming to have already spent time and money on the project,the developer challenged the governments order in the Bombay High Court. A division bench of Chief Justice Mohit Shah and Justice M S Sankalecha quashed the order on September 24,2013,ruling that there was no substance in the arguments made in the cancellation order. I will discuss the ruling with officials before deciding the future course, said the CM.

