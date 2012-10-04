Haryana tax collection up 16.8%

Haryana tax collection increased by 16.80 per cent to Rs 8,499.80 crore for the April-August period this year.

The tax collection stood at Rs 7,277.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) up to August is Rs 6,130.44 crore — which is 19.66 per cent more as compared to that of the corresponding period of previous year,Haryana Excise and Taxation Minister Kiran Choudhry said here today.

The Central Sales Tax (CST) collection stood at over Rs 653.16 crore,up 5.26 per cent from the same period last year,she added.

Choudhry said the Department registered 40.03 per cent growth in collection of Entertainment Tax at Rs 23 crore during the first five months of the current fiscal.

Passenger and Goods Tax collection was over Rs 193.22 crore up to August 2012,10.56 per cent more than the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly,the Department had collected over Rs 18.29 crore under luxury tax up to August this year.

The Minister said that similarly,excise collection up to August was over Rs 1,465.24 crore,up 11.94 per cent as compared to that of the corresponding period of last year.

