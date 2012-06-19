GVK Power eyes $600 mn arm stake sale

G.V. Krishna Reddy-promoted GVK Power and Infrastructure is in talks to raise $500 million to $600 million by selling a minority stake in its Singapore arm and is talking to Government of Singapore Investment Corp for a potential deal,two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The developer of airports,power projects,roads and mines,will dilute a significant minority holding in GVK Coal Developers (Singapore) Pte Ltd,the sources said,adding that a deal could be a precursor to a listing of the company’s non-Indian assets in Singapore.

GVK CFO Issac George said the company is looking to sell a minority stake in GVK Coal Developers,which controls coal reserves of about 8 billion tonnes but declined to identify prospective investors or the potential size of a deal.

We want to do it as early as possible,he said.

There are people who have approached us,who have shown tremendous amount of interest,he said.

A GIC spokeswoman declined to comment.

