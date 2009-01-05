Gupta murder: UP to wrap up probe by Maya birthday

After the unusual promptness in filing a chargesheet in the murder of Auraiya executive engineer M K Gupta,the BSP Government is planning to wrap up the investigation by the middle of the month and transfer the case to a fast-track court.

The plan is to at least finish the investigations by January 15,in time for Chief Minister Mayawati’s birthday. The Opposition has been alleging that Gupta was beaten to death by BSP MLA Shekhar Tiwari and his goons for refusing to cough up Rs 50 lakh for her birthday. An early conviction,the BSP hopes,will take the sting out of the Opposition campaign.

DGP Vikram Singh is reportedly personally monitoring the case on a day-to-day basis. Kanpur zone IG Bhanu Pratap Singh confirmed that the police want to complete the investigations by January 15,and would request the authorities to transfer the case to a fast-track court. Right from Day 1,we have focused on completion of the investigation in record time, he said.

The BSP hopes an early conviction would silence Mayawatis critics,particularly at a time when the party supremo has been projecting herself as a prime ministerial candidate and keeps citing Uttar Pradesh as a model of good governance.

The party has also gone out of its way to win over the confidence of the Gupta family,keeping them informed about the case at every step. The BSPs fear is that if dissatisfied with the probe,the family may seek a CBI probe,which might open a Pandoras box.

Gupta’s son Prateesh Pranjal confirmed that investigators were in touch with him. The DGP has talked to me; he assured that the probe would be impartial, Prateesh added.

