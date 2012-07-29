Gujarat Governor okays minister prosecution in fishing scam

Gujarat Governor Kamala Beniwal has reportedly allowed the prosecution of Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Purushottam Solanki in connection with the alleged Rs 400-crore fishing contract scam.

Recently,the Gujarat High Court had ordered the state government and the Governors office to decide on the issue in three weeks,the deadline for which ended this week.

As per the High Court order,the state government had submitted the file regarding the entire matter to the Governor on July 12 along with the minutes of the states Cabinet meeting that had decided against allowing the prosecution of the minister for lack of sufficient evidence.

However,sources close to the development said that on the basis of the opinion of the then chief secretary D Rajagopalan and others suggesting prosecution of the minister for his illegal act causing the government financial loss,the sanction for the ministers prosecution was granted by the Governor.

Beniwal,when contacted,declined to comment.

The state government maintains it will stick to its June 29 affidavit in the High Court in which it had said there was not sufficient evidence against the minister for his prosecution.

Chief Minister Narendra Modi and the Governor have been locked in a tug-of-war on issues like appointment of the Lokayukta and several other Bills.

