New Zealand Prime Minister John Key visited the sets of Players in Film City,Mumbai. Heres a look at all that happened on the shoot.

On his trip to sign an agreement with the Indian government to ensure that more Bollywood films are shot in his scenic country,the Prime Minister of New Zealand,John Key,took some time out to visit the sets of Players at Film City,Mumbai and interacted with the actors. The shooting of the film has been going on in the suburban studios for almost three weeks.

The film was shot in the contrasting urban terrain of NZs Wellington and Auckland earlier this year,and a long schedule was also shot in Siberia,St Petersburg and other locations in Russia. Directed by Abbas-Mustan,Players is an official remake of the Hollywood crime caper,The Italian Job and promises to thrill the audience with some chilling action sequences and some amazing car chase sequences. With this schedule,the shooting of the film is complete.

