The petroleum ministry on Tuesday promised expeditious clearances to a proposal made by Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries (RIL) and partner BP India to make fresh investments at four blocks at its KG-D6 gas field. The move comes amid RILs legal battle with the government over the latter disallowing the desired level of cost recovery at the gas field,where production has seen a steep decline.

The ministry said in a statement: It was agreed to recommend to the competent authority on two issues namely the Declaration of Commerciality of certain wells in NEC 25 and KG-D6. Company representatives were told that the ministry would consider extension of appraisal period to facilitate the declaration of commerciality at an early date. It was also agreed that quicker approvals for two blocks in the Cauvery Basin as per the extant government policy would be given.

The ministry also instructed RIL to share all relevant documents with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG),which had earlier recommended withholding RILs work plans and budgets if records were denied.

In a presentation to the ministry on Friday by PMS Prasad,RILs executive director,and Sashi Mukundan,country head,BP India,the companies said any delay in making further investments would become a roadblock for stepping up production.

The petroleum ministry,which has already come under CAG fire for the current profit-sharing formula that allegedly allows companies to manipulate and delay the governments share of profits,wants to be cautious in clearing more investments in the block. Higher capital investment means the project is more capital intensive and,hence,the contractor gets a larger share of profits for the risk taken.

We have made a presentation to the ministry and apprised officials of the projected fall in gas output and how to arrest the constant decline from the field by developing and doing more work on the field. We have been waiting for government approval for investments for a long time, a senior Reliance official said.

The statutory auditor had said last September that the investment multiple (IM) based formula offers a substantial incentive to increase the capital expenditure or front-ending of investment to retain the IM in lower slabs. So long as the IM stays low,the company gets the lions share of profits from the sale of gas while the government gets a small share after a part of the cost is recovered. Reduced cost recovery means a gain for the government as its share of profit petroleum would go up correspondingly.

On RILs increase in capital expenditure from $2.39 billion to $8.8 billion for the D1 and D3 discoveries in the KG basin,the CAG said this revision casts doubts on the robustness of data and assumptions underlying the development plan.

