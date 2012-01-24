Grasim Industries Q3 net profit up 33%

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries today posted a 33.34 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 669.07 crore for the quarter ended December 31,2011.

In the corresponding period last fiscal,the company  which is in the textiles,cement,chemicals and fibre businesses — recorded a net profit of Rs 501.76 crore,Grasim said in a filing to the BSE.

During the quarter under review,the firm’s net sales stood at Rs 6260.07 crore,up 16.14 per cent from Rs 5,389.88 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis,Grasim’s net profit declined marginally to Rs 274.48 crore during the quarter from Rs 282.72 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The company’s standalone net sales stood at Rs 1,238.13 crore during the quarter,up by 2 per cent from Rs 1,213.67 crore in the corresponding quarter ended December 31,2010.

Scrips of Grasim Industries were quoted at Rs 2,490.65 apiece at the end of trade on the BSE,down 1.28 per cent from their previous close.

