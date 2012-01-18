The government,in its efforts to arrest the widening current account deficit has nearly doubled the import duty on gold and silver by changing the customs and excise duty structure on precious metals.

Gold will now attract an import duty on 2 per cent of its value on each day as against the earlier flat levy of Rs 300 per 10 grams. Silver will be charged 6 per cent of its value on each day from the earlier Rs 1,500 per kilogram.

With this decision,the Finance Ministry has moved to a model where customs and excise will be charged on the value of the metal instead of a flat charge,and will vary with varying prices of the metal in the market.

Excise on gold will be charged at 1.5 per cent of its value on each day as against Rs 200 per 10 grams,and for silver it will be 4 per cent as against Rs 1,000 per kg. Platinum and diamond would also cost more. This means based on todays gold price,the effective duty on gold bars would be about Rs 56 per gram (including cess of 3 per cent on duty),the effective increase being Rs 25.10 per gram or Rs 250 per 10 grams, said Rajesh Mehta,executive chairman,Rajesh Exports. He added that the duty increase would be passed on to consumers.

An industry spokesperson said that any steep hike would boost smuggling and added that the increase would not impact consumers significantly as gold prices have a 1-5 per cent volatility on a daily basis.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App