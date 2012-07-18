Govt may delink Lokayukta from Lokpal Bill

In a bid to allay concerns of states and political parties,including allies,the government appears to have decided to delink the provision of Lokayuktas in states from the Lokpal Bill.

In a letter to Anna Hazare seeking his support for finding consensus,Minister of State in Prime Ministers Office V Narayanasamy has said the government has proposed that the Lokpal Bill will have provisions for a model law for setting up Lokayukta in states.

The letter,however,gives no more details as to whether this provision has been suggested as an amendment to the Lokpal Bill before the Select Committee considering it or would it come up in the House during discussions.

Narayanasamy said the government had already proposed to bring lower bureaucracy under the Lokpal but the Central Vigilance Commission and the CBI will look into these cases.

