Government bonds close mixed,call rate ends lower

The government securities (G-Sec) closed mixed on alternate bouts of buying and selling,while call money rates at the overnight money market finished lower due to lack of demand from borrowing banks amidst ample liquidity.

The 8.33 per cent G-Sec maturing in 2026 moved down to Rs 103.0750 from Rs 103.1075 yesterday,while its yield held steady at 7.95 per cent.

The 8.15 per cent G-sec maturing in 2022 edged down to Rs 101.85 from Rs 101.8625,while its yield also ruled stable at 7.86 per cent.

However,the 8.20 per cent G-sec maturing in 2025 gained to Rs 101.98 from Rs 101.96,while its yield held steady at 7.95 per cent.

The 8.12 per cent G-sec maturing in 2020 rose to Rs 101.61 from Rs 101.59,while its yield remained stable at 7.84 per cent.

The overnight call money rate finished lower at 7.85 per cent from previous closing level of 7.90 per cent. It moved in a range of 8.00 per cent and 7.60 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility purchased securities worth Rs 632.95 billion in 23 bids at the one-day repo auction at a fixed rate of 7.75 per cent,while sold securities worth Rs 0.45 billion in two-bids at the 1-day reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 6.75 per cent in the evening auction.

