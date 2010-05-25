Gold futures spike to Rs 18,409/10 gms

Gold prices rose by Rs 122 to Rs 18,409 per ten grams in the futures market on increased buying by traders on the back of the firming global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange,gold for October contract rose by Rs 122,or 0.67 per cent,to Rs 18,409 per ten grams,with an open interest of 560 lots.

Similarly,the metal for delivery under June contract moved up by Rs 114,or 0.63 per cent,to Rs 18,279 per ten grams,with a business turnover of 13,978 lots.

Marketmen said increased buying by traders after prices of the precious metal recorded handsome gains in New York led to the rise in the rates for gold futures.

Meanwhile,gold recorded a handsome gain of USD 15.30 to 1192.30 an ounce in New York last evening.

