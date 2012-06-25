Gold futures prices fall on profit-booking,weak global cues

Amid profit-booking by speculators at prevailing levels and subdued trend overseas,gold futures fell by 0.70 per cent today to Rs 29,763 per 10 grams.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange,gold for delivery in August fell by Rs 211,or 0.70 per cent,to Rs 29,763 per 10 grams,with a business turnover of 3,503 lots.

Similarly,the yellow metal for delivery in October shed Rs 208,or 0.69 per cent,to Rs 30,070 per 10 grams,with a business turnover of 238 lots.

Analysts said besides profit-booking by speculators at prevailing higher levels and fall in domestic demand,a weak trend overseas put pressure on gold futures here.

Meanwhile in Singapore,gold traded 0.03 per cent lower at USD 1,571.80 an ounce.

