Thursday, June 14, 2018
Gold futures prices decline on profit-bookings,global cues

Gold prices fell by 0.25 per cent to Rs 31,732 per 10 grams in futures trade.

Written by Agencies | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2012 1:19:31 pm
Gold prices fell by 0.25 per cent to Rs 31,732 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators preferred to book profits at prevailing higher levels amid a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange,gold for delivery in October fell by Rs 79,or 0.25 per cent,to Rs 31,732 per 10 grams,with a business turnover of 4,647 lots.

Similarly,the metal for delivery in December moved down by Rs 75,or 0.23 per cent,to Rs 32,066 per 10 grams,with a business turnover of 679 lots.

Globally,spot gold fell as much as 0.4 per cent to USD 1,753.75 an ounce in Singapore today.

Marketmen said besides profit-booking by speculators at prevailing higher levels,a weak trend in the global markets after metal slipped from six-month high,mainly led to the fall in gold prices at futures trade.

