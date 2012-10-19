Gold futures prices decline on global cues

Tracking a weak global trend,gold prices declined by Rs 33 to Rs 31,342 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators offloaded their positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange,gold for delivery in December declined by Rs 33,or 0.11 per cent,to Rs 31,342 per 10 grams,with a business turnover of 3,746 lots.

Similarly,the metal for delivery in February shed Rs 30, or 0.09 per cent,to Rs 31,680 per 10 grams in 123 lots.

Marketmen attributed the fall in gold futures to a weak global trend,where the metal has lost 0.3 per cent to USD 1,736 an ounce.

They added gold in global markets declined as improvement in economic data from the US to China dampened speculation of more stimulus around the world,reducing demand for bullion as an alternative investment.

