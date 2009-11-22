God is a great concept man has found to cope with life

READ ALL THIRD EYE STORIES

Mail to author

Muzaffar Ali is a film-maker,painter and poet

What does spirituality mean to you?

It is a deep inner quest,which somehow connects with my concerns for life,my concerns about society,the conditions in which I was born.

Also,as you can see a certain kind of ugliness around and certain imbalances,you try to find answers.

You do it without an agenda,without it being part of your job. You do it as your own inner journey. You do it to connect to human beings. You may do it on a very small local scale and then expand it to a universal one.

You may find a common thread in this quest. Underlying its whole description is love,universal love. A love that makes you want to see everything in its pure form. You want to negate all the ugliness around. That is what I feel spirituality is all about.It manifests itself in a lot of finer human expressions. Art is avery important factor in it. It can express your very base feelings and desires. It can also be the ultimate expression of spirituality through poetry,music,painting,cinema.

So it is all about finding your own way to understand spirituality,your own way to express it.

Precisely,how did you find your own way?

I dont have any great claims of being spiritual. But I feel it is a very important factor in human life. And it should be celebrated as the one strong way to peace.

At least I can see and recognize those people who have reached it. That quality,every human being has  to recognize spirituality in its pure form. The only ones who dont have it are those who have a very strong intellect and a very strong ego. They cant see spirituality,they always run it down. They use their intellect to survive,to cut people down,to move forward and all sorts of other things.

It is the human races tragedy: this ambitious mind trying to find a place of superiority for itself. That is a real danger to the human race. But we are in it,we cant avoid it,we have to suffer through it.

You said its first a local quest which can then become universal?

It can be very local and grassroots. You could be in a village,applying yourself to certain problems and factors within that little society. And at the same time you can see the bigger picture.

Seeing the bigger picture is actually an important aspect of spirituality. Prophets are those who have no personal agenda. They have a larger human agenda.

Are there prophets today?

If you are weightless,you are prophetic. If you have no demand from the world,and have only to give to the world,then you can be prophetic.

Of course,who knows who is the ultimate prophet but at least there are some pure people.

Have you met some?

Every day you meet them in the form of carpenters,crafts people,people who work with their hands. When you work with your hands,you are using a different soul. Or rather,you are using your soul for something devoid of any immediate gain. You are applying sensitivity to a medium.

Spirituality could mean empowering them,protecting their vulnerability. Because in fact some of them are very vulnerable. We have the intelligence so we can protect them.

This is one of the reasons you got involved into fashion,isnt it?

Definitely. Though as very often,your original motivation gets defeated. You get involved into something with a particular objective and something very different happens. We started with the idea of empowering those people and enabling them to stay in their villages without having to come to the big cities. Because I feel that they lose everything when they move. They lose more than what they gain. I thought craft was a way of empowering them,so they can stay where they are.

But sometimes you feel you are fighting a lost cause. And so many of them ended up in Delhi,doing their work here. The whole purpose was defeated.

Regardless,there is a lot of spirituality in art,crafts,painting,poetry. Poetry to me is the mother art. Because when you write poetry you do not need anything. Just a paper and a pencil. Your flow from yourself to the world is unlimited. It doesnt need anything but a state of mind. A carpenter needs wood,a painter needs a brush and colors. Even from a human point of view,words drive people. Structured concepts are embedded in us and drive us. They are poetic concepts. Because if the word is structured in a rhythmic form,it can enter our mind space with a message. That is why the big prophets are people of the word,wording their message in a way that could connect with the human race. Out of those words,a lot of beauty arose. The beauty of architecture,calligraphy,sound,form. Ultimately human beings are receptacles of beauty. That is where the finer aspect of spirituality comes. To see that beauty coming out of truth. Out of a source which is pure,primordial. Its your own journey. As an artist,as a communicator,you try to put simple things into shape.

How did that quest of yours start?

Of all things,I would say that pain and loss are very important factors in triggering this journey. For me,it was the pain of seeing culture crumbling in Lucknow and in my village.

Also,my father had a very humanistic approach to life. Your parents shape your mind in some strange way. But ultimately you have to decide how to go forward.

Was it a religious home?

My mother was religious but not my father. He was a humanist.

Did he break away from his family traditions?

He was very young when his parents died. He grew up in Scotland and became a Communist,before transforming into a humanist. He then came to India in 1935 and tried to enter politics. His ideas were ahead of his time and stayed in peoples mind. He was anti-communal. He focused on development,advocating family planning,or hydel-power. He felt that audiovisual education was very important and spread teaching through sound. He was using films as a means to an end,which is for a 25 years old boy in 1935 quite ahead of its time. He was an idealist and didnt get much out of politics. He was a free man. I saw him suffer that way.

Did he become a bitter man?

He was not frustrated but very upset.

So what did you mean by pain?

Lucknow is a very important part of the country. Colonial politics were played at their finest and we were a victim of that. After 1857,culture was very much decimated and I tried to document it. But it has been very difficult to preserve it all. Things go wrong much faster than they would ever go right.

Is it hard to remain an optimist?

No,I am full of optimism. I found an answer in Sufism,as a way to sensitize people,soften them,without complaining. It is one area where the oppressor and the oppressed can both meet. I have seen it happen in front of my eyes,and somehow it is prophetic.

The Sufis have an interesting way of addressing these issues because they dont claim anything. The moment you create a group,you want to have followers,you want to possess things,which creates problems. It is therefore better to be like the wind. Something just comes,touches,obliges without expecting any return. That is the way of the Sufi. They are nobody.

Sufism in their sense is about acquiring all the knowledge needed to understand society. And then transcending it,dissolving,seeing that everybody is the same. For them there is no such thing as being a Hindu,a Bahai,a Muslim and so on. That is why you find people of all backgrounds going to them.

Of all approaches,why have you felt closest to Sufism?

I felt they had a lot of inherent sense of freedom and love. That was evident in their poetry. Poetry as I said is the mother art,the ultimate form of spiritual expression. These people took the way of the poem to touch people. They didnt look at it as touching others. They did it as if they were touching themselves. In the process,the side effect was that they would unify and melt people. Ultimately the whole purpose of life is to soften. You cannot afford to harden any stance. People have to feel that they are tender. That they are nobody. The moment you start putting people on a pedestal Sufism has no form of sycophancy. Poets are always away from the center of power. Power tries to approach them but they fade away. They cannot be grasped. That is why you find people who are vulnerable and powerless,getting empowered by their idea,their thought,their being.

Even those long gone have left behind a concept of the dignity of the poor. That is a very powerful concept. It cuts across everything.

Did you have mentors or teachers on your quest?

I have met people who are very evolved,pure souls,almost on the verge of sainthood. Then it was up to me to see how they enrich me,how I would learn from them.

You were blessed enough to meet them?

Everybody can be blessed. But you have to close your intellect,stop playing games and open your heart.

At first you were mostly in the intellect?

Definitely. I was sent to Aligarh to study science. From there I changed and went into art,painting. Painting is more personal though. So I found that film is an interesting medium of change and transformation.

Today,the things you are known for like painting,movies,design etc. are into those realms of spirituality but you started with advertising and Air India — how did that happen?

When I went to Calcutta to study and work,I did not want to go into a pure commercial job. I thought advertising would be near art and not pure commerce. Many people like me,artists at heart,end up in advertising.

I could have easily become a copywriter or a visualizer. And this is what you call to be blessed. Had I become those things,my art would have been sucked into it. So instead,I dealt with clients and got saved.

Then I went to Air India,where I was looking after advertising. There,I found my own space. I was looking at a broader picture,how to promote India,the Indian image abroad,buying art and much more.

In the way your life unfolded,has there been something like destiny?

I definitely think destiny is there. Sometimes things go wrong and you really have no idea why. And they cant ever go right.

I will give you an example of something that has taken place over the last twenty years.

When I was with Air India,I thought of promoting Kashmir as a destination. One of the ideas was to make a film,which I finally started in 1986,with the ambition of creating a global cinema out of India. We started shooting in 1989 with great fanfare and completed 30% of the shooting. Since then,there have been problems in the Valley and I have been waiting for better days to come.

How do you explain that? You cant explain that for twenty years I have suffered,not taken up jobs waiting for it and so on.

As Ali said,I have recognized God by the shattering of my plans. So maybe I found a bigger power than myself who decides what will happen. And of course I discovered many fine things about Kashmir,including different forms of Sufism. Whatever I did,my investments in the Valley are about what I did with the people. They recognize my suffering.

At times of suffering and major challenge,where do you find your anchor,your energy?

Anchor comes from your humanity and your esthetics. Esthetics is a very important anchor. If you can find beauty in something or the other,the way the light falls,or a sound,it is very powerful.

And when you talk about a greater force,is the concept of God important to you?

It is a very macro concept,beyond my understanding. But the concept of No God,is actually a very destructive one. Without the concept of God,you cannot explain too many things. You cant explain human behavior,human nature,the change of seasons,why things are not happening… You cant explain anything. Its basically one of the greatest concepts man has found for itself to cope with life.

If there were one question you could ask God,what would it be?

I would ask the cause of human misery.

If there were such a thing as reincarnation,what would you choose?

I dont think there is such a thing as reincarnation. I think it confuses the life out of you. It takes you away from the pure beauty and truth that you can live here and now. You begin worrying about the future. Its like a puncture in your mind.

What is your idea of happiness?

I think it is about human encounters,human connections. Thats where the truth lies. If you are enriched by another human being — thats the ultimate happiness.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App