GM to recall 41,000 cars over fuel leak problem

General Motors is recalling about 41,000 Chevrolet,Pontiac and Saturn cars in the US because of concerns that a defective plastic part might cause a fuel leak,according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

GMs latest move follows the companys recall of 473,841 Chevrolet,Pontiac and Saturns in September to fix a condition that could lead the cars to move when the drivers think they are in park.

Potentially,40,859 vehicles sold in Arkansas,Arizona,California,Florida,Nevada,Oklahoma,or Texas could be affected in the latest recall.

As a remedial measure GM will notify owners,and dealers will replace the fuel pump module,free of charge,the NHTSA said.

