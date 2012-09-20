Funds for Bengal may get delayed

With the withdrawal of Trinamool Congress support from the UPA,special grants for implementation of various schemes  especially the Backward Region Grant Fund (BRGF)  may dry up,fear TMC leaders.

Senior state government officials say this year the state is supposed to get Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre by March 31,2013,and it may be difficult to get this fund from the Centre with TMC ministers quitting their posts. Officials of the state finance department add that for the BRGF,Union ministers Sisir Adhikary and Saugata Roy used to push for funds.

Last year,the Centre had agreed to allot Rs 8,750 crore towards BRGF for carrying out development works,and after much pestering for a year the flow had just begun. The first instalment,which is nearly one-third of the total allocation,reached the state in December 2011-January 2012.

Regarding health schemes,Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had lodged her protest in June over a cut in the allocation of Central share to the NRHM schemes from an earlier 85 per cent to the present 75 per cent. Officials in the health department apprehend that there will be further cut in NRHM funds up to 20 per cent now.

Saugata Roy admitted Bengal may find it difficult to get funds. But we have taken a stand which is far more important, he said.

