‘From her cries,I could guess what was happening’

The male colleague of the Shakti Mills gangrape victim has,in his statement to the police,described the 30-minute ordeal that he went through as he heard his friends cries for help and realised she was being raped. He was assaulted and beaten with a belt by the accused.

I could not see what was going on but from the sounds I was hearing,I could guess what was happening, the victims friend has said in his statement to the police.

He has told the police that soon after they entered the Shakti Mills compound on an assignment Thursday evening,they encountered two of the five accused. They asked the duo for directions and set about their work. As they were leaving,they were accosted by the two,claiming that the victim and her friend were trespassing on mill land. As they got into an altercation,the colleague said,the victim pleaded with the men to let them go and even offered them their camera and mobile phones.

The victim and her friend were then dragged deep inside the mill land by the men,where the victim was assaulted and her friend bound using belts.

According to officials,the friend was also in shock but managed to take the police to the scene of the crime late Thursday night.

Doctors said the victim,who is recovering at Jaslok Hospital,is no more in trauma. Her condition has improved and she is interacting with her family, said Dr Tarang Gianchandani,medical health director and acting CEO of Jaslok Hospital.

Her mother,aunt and two friends are with her at the hospital. A team of 37,which includes police officers and the hospitals security staff,are guarding her in two shifts. No male officer or doctor is allowed in her room.

Following complaints from the family,the entry of media personnel inside the hospital has been restricted.

The victim will be under observation for at least two days,Gianchandani said. Reports from Kalinas forensic laboratory are expected in a weeks time.

