French standoff ends,suspect shot in head

In a dramatic end to a 32-hour standoff,a masked French SWAT team slipped into an Islamic extremists apartment Thursday,sparking a firefight that ended with the man being shot in the head as he jumped out the window.

The suspect,23-year-old Mohamed Merah,was wanted in the deaths of three French paratroopers,three Jewish schoolchildren and a rabbi  all killed since March 11 in what Merah reportedly said was an attempt to bring France to its knees.

Police had been trying to capture the suspect alive since a predawn raid on his apartment Wednesday in the city of Toulouse. The killings he was accused of  and boasted about to police  have shocked France,ignited fear in moderate Muslims about stoking discrimination and may even affect the countrys upcoming presidential election.

The seven slayings,carried out in three motorcycle shooting attacks,are believed to be the first killings inspired by Islamic radical motives in France since the September 11,2001,attacks.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy,speaking in Paris,said an investigation was under way to see if Merah,a French citizen of Algerian descent who claimed links to al-Qaeda,had any accomplices. His mother and a brother were detained a day ago by police after the mothers computer became a critical link in tracking Merah down. The brother Abdelkader had already been linked to Iraqi Islamist networks.

Prosecutor Francois Molins said Merah burst out of his bathroom when police gingerly entered his apartment Thursday,wildly firing his gun about 30 times before jumping out a window.

(He) launches an assault,charging police through the apartment and firing at them with a Colt .45,continuing to advance,armed and firing,as he jumps from the balcony, Molins said. Merah fired until he was hit by a retaliatory shot from the RAID (elite police unit),which felled him with a bullet to the head, Molins said.

The prosecutor said police fired in self-defense after going in cautiously through the front door,using robot cameras to see if there were any boobytraps. Three members of the special squad were wounded Thursday,bringing the total of injured French officers to five.

Elite police squads had set off sporadic blasts throughout the night and into the morning to pressure Merah to give up. A new set of detonations,known as flash bangs,resounded at 10:30 am,portending an end to the standoff.

The killer came out firing with extreme violence, Interior Minister Claude Gueant told reporters. Merah had made extremely explicit films of all three deadly attacks,video since viewed by police,and claimed to have posted them online,the prosecutor said.

Merah told negotiators he killed to avenge the deaths of Palestinian children and to protest the French armys involvement in Afghanistan.

After the standoff ended,Sarkozy announced tough new measures to combat terrorism. He said anyone who regularly visits websites which support terrorism or call for hate or violence will be punished by the law. He also promised a crackdown on anyone who goes abroad for the purposes of indoctrination in terrorist ideology.

Sarkozy also appealed to citizens not to confuse violence with Frances estimated 5 million Muslims. Our Muslim compatriots had nothing to do with the crazy motive of a terrorist, Sarkozy said,noting that Muslim paratroopers were among those killed.

Merah was a homegrown militant

Paris

DAN BILEFSKY & MAÏA DE LA BAUME

For European law enforcement officials,Mohammed Merah,the 23-year-old suspect in the killing of seven people in southwestern France,represents the kind of insidious terrorist threat that they fear most: a homegrown militant consumed by visceral grievances,who identifies with Al Qaeda but operates on his own.

He appears to be part of the new generation of Islamic terrorists who act alone,abetted by jihadi Web sites and their own anger, said Jean-Louis Bruguière,a former French counterterrorism judge.

On Thursday,as a stunned nation grappled with its deadliest terrorist attack since 1995,a portrait emerged of a disturbed and volatile man who was known to domestic intelligence,having been put on a watch list several years ago.

He operated on the fringes of French society,a soft-spoken and alienated youth who railed about the plight of the Palestinians and engaged in petty crimes such as purse-snatching.

It was during one of his stints in prison that Merah,a French citizen of Algerian descent,became politicized and later travelled to Afghanistan and Pakistan,where,he says,he received training. Interior Minister Claude Guéant said that Merah told the police on Wednesday that he called himself one of the mujahideen and claimed to be a member of Al Qaeda.

There has been concern all over Western Europe about young,second-generation Muslims like Merah,particularly those from Pakistan,North Africa or Turkey,who become radicalized through the Internet or periods in jail,and then travel to Afghanistan,Pakistan,Yemen or other hotbeds of radical Islam before returning home.

Much of the concern about domestic terrorism in Britain,Belgium,Germany and France has focused on these young people,who may have had little formal religious education but are susceptible to calls for jihad,especially when their own lives have been marked by disappointment,crime,racism and joblessness.

NYT

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App