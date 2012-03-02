Foot-soldier stands out in heli-hop age

In an age where VVIPs campaign with chartered choppers so that they can cover as many rallies as possible on a single day without tiring themselves out,here is one leader who stands out.

Jitin Prasada,Minister of State for Surface Transport and MP from Daurahra,adjoining his familys bastion of Shahjahanpur,has been consistently travelling by road,covering hundreds of miles over the last two-and-a half months since he began campaigning for the Congress.

Almost every day,I am doing about 200km,visiting villages and towns in and around Daurahra, Jitin told The Indian Express over a cup of coffee at Prasada Bhawan,the ancestral house at Khirni Bagh,Shahjahanpur. He had been back past midnight after a three-hour drive from Daurahra at the end of a hectic day of electioneering.

Thankfully,today is the last day of campaigning,though I will remain busy till the day of voting, he said.

He may represent one Lok Sabha constituency but he has to make sure he is present in at least three districts. Shahjahanpur,which he originally represented following the death of his father Jitendra Prasada,was converted into a reserved seat after delimitation but Jitin cannot snap his links with his roots. I have to make myself available whenever people want me to,because Shahjahanpur is our familys janmabhoomi. This is where politics began for me and my family. Besides these two districts,I also have to campaign in Sitapur because one third of it falls in my Lok Sabha constituency. Put together,the area covered by these three districts is almost half that of Haryana, he said.

He does fly on helicopters when other VVIPs visit the region. Over the last few days,he accompanied Rahul Gandhi on all his tours here. In Shajahanpur itself,Rahul opted for a roadshow that stirred the otherwise sleepy town. Jitin also used a helicopter routine for earlier phases,campaigning in places like Deoria,Hardoi and Jaunpur from Lucknow.

The gruelling schedule has been an education. I have been constantly in touch with my constituency but never over the last year or so did I travel so extensively. It is like a mid-term review for me. Having covered a larger area through small public meetings and interacting with party workers at the grass-roots,I am better equipped to know what the people want in particular areas and where more work needs to be done.

The exercise,he says,has also brought the Congress back into the reckoning and made it a contender in at least a dozen seats.

As MoS for Transport,Jitin has been helped improve road connectivity in the region. The road between Shahjahanpur-Lakhimpur and Sitapur-Bareilly is better; work on four-laning it has started. I have also got work done on arterial roads connecting smaller town and hamlets through the Central Road Fund, he said. Another important project under way is a Rs 100-crore steel processing plant at Bhejam,Lakhimpur.

